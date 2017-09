No New Trial For Commodities Pool Chief Convicted Of Fraud

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Wednesday to grant a new trial for a Nebraska-based commodities pool operator found liable for fraud by a jury, and granted a highly dialed-back version of the monetary punishment requested by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.



U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall said Wednesday that the jury’s verdict was sturdy despite the “troublingly” short deliberations, which clocked in at 90 minutes.



“While the court agrees with defendant that the jury deliberations were unusually brief and that such brief deliberations in a complex...

To view the full article, register now.