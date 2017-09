$700M Islamic Bond Trial To Go Ahead Without Claimant

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 2:41 PM BST) -- A London lawsuit over the validity of a $700 million Islamic bond issued by an energy company based in the United Arab Emirates will go ahead on Monday even though a UAE court injunction is blocking the firm from taking part in the trial, a High Court judge ruled.



The High Court in London has been told that a limited trial of English legal issues over the Islamic bond’s purchase agreement will start on September 25. (AP) Dana Gas PJSC is pursuing a claim that its...

