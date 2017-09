No Market For Selling Shares, Fund Says In Payout Claim

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 4:14 PM BST) -- Luxembourg-based investment fund Altera Capital LLC said there was no market it could have used to offload shares in its response to a denial by a subsidiary of investment firm Sapinda Holding BV that it owes €22 million ($26 million) to the fund, according to court documents seen by Law360 Thursday.



Sapinda Invest SARL denies that Altera Absolute Global Master Fund is entitled to around €18 million under a put option agreement to acquire around 6.4 million of the fund’s shares in the Berlin company, RNTS...

