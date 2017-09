Texas Panel Revives Crash Death Claim Against Oil Co.

Law360, Houston (September 21, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court Thursday sided with the family of a woman who died after the vehicle she was in hit mud waste from a drill site and slid off the road, holding National Oilwell Varco was wrongly granted an early win on the family's negligence claim.



Texas' 14th Court of Appeals said there were unsettled questions surrounding whether the oilfield services company had a legal duty to make sure the load of “oil-based mud cuttings,” which independent trucking company Big Red carried away from the...

