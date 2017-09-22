Top EU Court Says Foreign Currency Loans Need Full Disclosure

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 1:39 PM BST) -- The European Union’s highest court has ruled that lenders must explain to borrowers in plain, intelligible language the economic risks involved in a loan denominated in a foreign currency.



The ruling came in a case brought by a group of borrowers after a drastic change in exchange rates meant a debt could no longer be serviced.



The Court of Justice of the European Union handed down a judgment on Wednesday saying that financial institutions are required under EU law to provide consumers with “all relevant” information...

To view the full article, register now.