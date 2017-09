West Bengal Gov't Can't Set Aside Award To Mauritius Co.

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Calcutta High Court has declined to set aside a 2016 arbitration award to a Mauritius petrochemical company following a dispute with the West Bengal government over a share transfer agreement, saying it lacks jurisdiction because the award was issued by a Paris-seated tribunal.



The West Bengal government and West Bengal Industrial Development Corp. Ltd. had transferred their majority shareholding and control of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. to Chatterjee Petrochem (Mauritius) Co., and the parties agreed the contract would be governed by Indian law. Following a dispute,...

