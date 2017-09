Accountant Sues Magazine For Story Linking Her To Sony Hack

Law360, Chicago (September 21, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims she was falsely linked to the notorious 2014 cyberattack on Sony Pictures in a Hollywood Reporter article sued the magazine's media company in Illinois county court Wednesday, claiming the article "has, in short, destroyed her career."



Nicole Basile was working as a freelance accountant for film production companies when she was wrongly named in the article as a former Sony employee who may have facilitated the hack, which made public confidential employee salary information, emails and information about unfinished projects, according to...

