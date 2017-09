1,300 Bloomberg NY Analysts Get Cert. In Unpaid OT Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 21, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday certified a class of more than 1,300 Bloomberg LP New York analyst representatives in a lawsuit accusing the media company of violating state and federal overtime laws, finding that the group has shown that they were all injured by the same action.



U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ruled that the analysts have shown that the issue of whether a New York Labor Law overtime exemption applies to analytics representatives can be resolved on a classwide basis. Resolving that issue...

