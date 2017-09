Curtis Nabs Foley Hoag Int'l Arbitration Pro In DC

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP has lured a former Foley Hoag LLP partner to its Washington, D.C., office, bolstering its international arbitration offerings with his proven prowess in securing notable wins for Latin American states.



Luis Parada joins Curtis as a senior international arbitration counsel with more than 15 years of experience, bringing his expertise in handling investor-state disputes under a variety of investment treaties with a focus on Latin American nations, the firm announced last week.



The attorney told Law360 in an email Thursday...

To view the full article, register now.