Ex-Broker Skips Court After Telling SEC 'Just Die. Please'

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge was set on Thursday to order a default judgment against a former broker for subjecting unsophisticated clients to risky trades and spending client money on bar tabs, after the New York man sent a “rude an inappropriate” email to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and skipped court.



U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said she would enter judgment after tallying up disgorgement, penalties and interest against ex-broker Demitrios Hallas.



“I am satisfied that the defendant has been given notice and an opportunity to...

To view the full article, register now.