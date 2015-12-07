Pet Shops Lose Fight Against 'Puppy Mill' Ban At 7th Circ.
The majority upheld a lower court’s ruling dismissing a lawsuit filed by two Chicago pet stores and one Missouri breeder against the city after finding that the ordinance falls under the Illinois Constitution’s guidelines of what home-rule cities can regulate.
The ordinance, passed by Chicago’s City Council in March 2014, requires any...
