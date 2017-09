UK's May Proposes Transition Period To Break Brexit Deadlock

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 3:53 PM BST) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday proposed a two-year transition period following Britain’s exit from the European Union that would see the country's current regulatory framework stay in place until 2021.



In a bid to break the deadlocked Brexit talks, May said in a keynote speech in Florence that a “period of adjustment” is needed to smooth over disagreements that will continue after March 2019, the date when Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc.



“We would, in the interests of business and individuals to...

