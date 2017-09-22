What You Need To Know About North Korea Executive Order

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT) -- On Sept. 21, 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order, "Imposing Additional Sanctions with Respect to North Korea." The executive order, which accords the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control broad authority to impose sanctions against individuals and entities that conduct or facilitate business with North Korea, represents a significant escalation of U.S. sanctions targeting North Korea.[1] In addition, the executive order presents new compliance considerations for companies that conduct business with North Korean trading partners, including China, India and Russia.



