Drug Cos. Behind On Safety Studies, Researchers Say In NEJM

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Drug companies aren’t submitting required post-approval studies for their drugs on time and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn’t being diligent enough in pushing them to do so or taking action against them, a group of researchers from Dartmouth University and elsewhere wrote Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.



In 2007, Congress gave the FDA authority to require post-approval studies to establish ongoing safety and efficacy questions about drugs and then fine companies who don’t do their part, as part of the FDA...

To view the full article, register now.