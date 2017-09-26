Pa. House Panel OKs Bill Capping Nursing Home Suit Punitives

Law360, Philadelphia (September 26, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania legislative committee on Tuesday narrowly approved a bill that would largely cap the amount of punitive damages available in lawsuits accusing nursing homes of substandard care.



The 14-13 vote by the House Judiciary Committee fell mostly along party lines, with two members of the Republican majority, Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Luzerne, and Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, joining Democrats in opposing the measure.



The bill would cap the amount of punitive damages available in nursing home neglect cases to 250 percent of any compensatory damage award,...

