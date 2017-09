Ghana Largely Prevails In Ivory Coast Maritime Dispute

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea concluded that Ghana didn’t infringe on Ivory Coast’s sovereign rights by conducting oil exploration activities in a contested area, bringing to an end a dispute between the two countries with a Saturday order that determined their maritime boundary.



The special chamber convened to handle the dispute after Ghana instituted arbitral proceedings handed down a 181-page decision that largely favored the country, finding that its oil exploration and exploitation operations in a disputed area off the African coast...

