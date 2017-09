ECB Finalizes Assessment For Banks' Credit Risk Models

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 4:48 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank outlined on Monday how it will assess the internal models used by banks to calculate the credit risk of parties to financial transactions such as derivatives and securities trades.



The ECB, which became responsible for banking supervision in the euro area in 2014, has published guidance for banks on how the central bank will assess the significance of changes or extensions to counterparty credit risk models.



The guidelines, which mark the end of a public consultation, indicate how the ECB intends to...

