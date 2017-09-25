Clearinghouse Rescue Rules Need Improving, ECB Warns

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 5:15 PM BST) -- Rules to secure the orderly resolution of central counterparties when they face severe distress or failure should be strengthened with legislative amendments, the European Central Bank has told the European Parliament.

The ECB said it supports the main thrust of the European Commission’s initiative to establish a dedicated EU-wide framework for the recovery and resolution of central counterparties, or CCPs. But the central bank said in comments published on Monday that it thinks the proposed regulation “could be further enhanced.”

CCPs, also known as clearing houses,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular