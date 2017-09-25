Clearinghouse Rescue Rules Need Improving, ECB Warns

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 5:15 PM BST) -- Rules to secure the orderly resolution of central counterparties when they face severe distress or failure should be strengthened with legislative amendments, the European Central Bank has told the European Parliament.



The ECB said it supports the main thrust of the European Commission’s initiative to establish a dedicated EU-wide framework for the recovery and resolution of central counterparties, or CCPs. But the central bank said in comments published on Monday that it thinks the proposed regulation “could be further enhanced.”



CCPs, also known as clearing houses,...

