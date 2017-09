BOE Says Banks Need Extra £10B To Cover Consumer Credit Risk

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 2:24 PM BST) -- British lenders are underestimating the risk of losses from the U.K.’s ballooning levels of unsecured consumer debt, the Bank of England said on Monday as it ordered firms to hold around an extra £10 billion ($13.5 billion) in capital to protect themselves.



The Bank of England has already ordered lenders this year to put aside an extra £11.4 billion over the next 18 months to guard against rising consumer debt. (AP) The BOE’s Financial Policy Committee warned in its latest assessment of the risks faced by...

