FCA Floats New Insurance Rules To Help Protect Consumers

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 12:55 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority floated plans on Monday to help it implement sweeping new insurance rules due to take effect across the European Union, designed to create fairer markets across the bloc from February.



The regulator is seeking views from the insurance industry on how best to apply the European Union's directive in Britain next year. (AP) The domestic regulator has proposed making rule changes to help bring the Insurance Distribution Directive into force on Feb. 23. The directive should boost protection for consumers buying general...

