PRA Chief Pushes Banks To Take Up Transition Offer On Rules

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 1:30 PM BST) -- The chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority urged U.K. banks and other financial firms on Monday to take up transitional arrangements to soften the impact of new accounting rules set to come into force at the beginning of next year.



Sam Woods, chief executive of the PRA, has written to firms because of the increased likelihood that EU lawmakers will approve amendments to the Capital Requirements Regulation, or CRR. These amendments would allow a five-year transition to help institutions offset the impact of credit loss requirements...

To view the full article, register now.