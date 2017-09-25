Work-Based Pensions Hit Record Numbers In 2016, ABI Says

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 2:05 PM BST) -- The number of private sector work-based pensions in Britain hit a record high in 2016, partly because of a requirement for firms to enroll staff on savings schemes, according to new data.



Some 7.5 million policies were active in the U.K. last year, up 11 percent, or 725,000, from 2015, the Association of British Insurers said in a statement on Sunday. The lobby group attributes the rise partly to increased compliance among firms with auto-enrollment duties, which since October 2012 have forced employers to put most...

