Work-Based Pensions Hit Record Numbers In 2016, ABI Says
Some 7.5 million policies were active in the U.K. last year, up 11 percent, or 725,000, from 2015, the Association of British Insurers said in a statement on Sunday. The lobby group attributes the rise partly to increased compliance among firms with auto-enrollment duties, which since October 2012 have forced employers to put most...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login