US-EU Insurance Deal 'Blueprint For Regulatory Cooperation'

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 11:59 AM BST) -- A landmark insurance agreement between Washington and Brussels has been welcomed by the industry, which believes the deal will set a vital standard for mutual recognition between global regulators.

The European Union and the U.S. signed a deal to open up their insurance markets and wind down hefty collateral requirements for transatlantic reinsurers on Sept. 22. The agreement, sealed after more than 20 years of negotiation, will sweep away obligations that force reinsurers to post collateral when signing contracts across the Atlantic and terminate requirements for reinsurers...
