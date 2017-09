Indian Film Co. Investor Suit Tossed As 'Semantic Battle'

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing Indian film company Eros International PLC of misleading them about the potential of its movie-streaming service had their suit dismissed Friday by a New York federal judge, who said the allegations boiled down to a “semantic battle.”



Shareholders had accused Eros, a Bollywood production and distribution powerhouse that is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, of touting the growth of registered users on the company's online platform, Eros Now, without disclosing that most of them used phones with low-quality internet connections that could...

