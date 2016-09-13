Judge Rips Insider Trading Suspect’s ‘Arrogance’

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (September 25, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge on Monday said he would order an evaluation for a former pharmaceutical company insider trading suspect who was jailed for a series of increasingly bizarre stunts.

Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell told Schultz Chan that his “arrogance” helped land him in jail as he awaits trial, an unusual move in a white-collar case. Chan’s conduct raised concerns after his wife bought a plane ticket in his name to China; after he repeatedly pestered federal prosecutors and probation officials about his case, going...
Case Information

Case Title

Magistrate judge case numbers: 


Case Number

1:16-cr-10268

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 13, 2016

