Judge Rips Insider Trading Suspect’s ‘Arrogance’

Law360, Boston (September 25, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge on Monday said he would order an evaluation for a former pharmaceutical company insider trading suspect who was jailed for a series of increasingly bizarre stunts.



Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell told Schultz Chan that his “arrogance” helped land him in jail as he awaits trial, an unusual move in a white-collar case. Chan’s conduct raised concerns after his wife bought a plane ticket in his name to China; after he repeatedly pestered federal prosecutors and probation officials about his case, going...

