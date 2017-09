Drugmakers Beat Health Plan's Generic Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court dismissed Monday a health plan’s potential class action accusing more than a dozen major drugmakers of fixing the prices of generic drugs, saying the plan couldn't have relied on the alleged misconduct of the drugmakers when deciding how much it owed providers based on its own experience.



Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody granted a joint motion to dismiss in the suit accusing the drugmakers, including Endo, Teva and Dr. Reddy’s, of inflating the average wholesale price, or AWP, of generic...

To view the full article, register now.