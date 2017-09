‘Codfather’ Gets Nearly 4 Years For Falsely Labeling Fish

Law360, Boston (September 25, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A fishing industry giant known as the “Codfather” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Monday after admitting an extensive scheme to falsify fish records, evade taxes and fishing quotas and smuggle the profits to Portugal.



Carlos Seafood owner Carlos Rafael, an institution unto himself in the southern Massachusetts fishing community of New Bedford, was not merely “stupid” when he carried out his yearslong scheme, U.S. District Judge William Young said.



“This was corrupt,” Judge Young said, his voice rising as it often does during...

