SEC Forms Enforcement Unit To Combat Cyber Threats

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the creation of a unit to combat cyber-related offenses, with Monday's statement coming just days after the agency revealed that its electronic filing system for company disclosures had been hacked and that the culprits may have traded on the information.



The new enforcement unit will target various types of cyber offenses including hacking, market manipulation through the sharing of false information online or through social media, and misconduct perpetrated through the dark web. The creation of the unit...

