EU Regulators Set Out Wish List For Hiring Of Top Bank Execs

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 3:33 PM BST) -- Financial firms will need to carry out more detailed suitability assessments on prospective senior managers and board members under a revamped internal governance package published by European banking and securities regulators on Tuesday.

The European Banking Authority and the European Securities and Markets Authority have published joint guidance outlining how firms should gauge the suitability of individuals who if hired would influence their organization’s strategy, aimed at improving risk culture, diversity and the management of conflicts of interest in the financial sector.

The new guidelines take...
