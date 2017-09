Barclays Unit Demanded Refund In Error, Car Dealer Says

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 4:30 PM BST) -- A U.K. motor dealer being sued at the High Court in London by a unit of Barclays PLC for allegedly failing to repay commission and bonus payments said in court documents seen by Law360 on Tuesday that the amount being claimed was wrongly calculated by the lender.



Clydesdale Financial Services Ltd., which became part of Barclays in 2003 and trades as Barclays Partner Finance, is seeking more than £550,000 ($738,400) from Decidebloom Ltd., trading as Stoneacre Motor Group, in fees paid to the motor dealer for...

