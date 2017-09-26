Consumer Group Presses EU To Ban 'Grossly Unfair' Indexing
Better Finance, an advocacy group representing investors and savers, has asked the EU to ban so-called closet indexing, calling it "grossly unfair and misleading." The group said on Tuesday that it is pleased that the Parliament, the bloc's directly elected legislative, is taking misselling seriously.
Closet indexing occurs when a portfolio manager achieves similar results to a benchmark...
