Consumer Group Presses EU To Ban 'Grossly Unfair' Indexing

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 2:30 PM BST) -- A leading European Union financial consumer group urged lawmakers on Tuesday to outlaw clandestine portfolio management strategies as part of a wider probe into misselling of financial products.



Better Finance, an advocacy group representing investors and savers, has asked the EU to ban so-called closet indexing, calling it "grossly unfair and misleading." The group said on Tuesday that it is pleased that the Parliament, the bloc's directly elected legislative, is taking misselling seriously.



Closet indexing occurs when a portfolio manager achieves similar results to a benchmark...

