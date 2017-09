Enviros Oppose Bid To Move Suit Over Water Plan To Ga.

Law360, Miami (September 26, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups challenging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plan to manage the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin objected Monday to a bid by Georgia to move the case from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta, arguing the latter could not be a neutral forum.



The National Wildlife Federation, Florida Wildlife Federation, and Apalachicola Bay and River Keeper urged a D.C. federal judge to deny the state's request and said the case cannot be heard in Atlanta, whose water supply is at issue in the dispute between Georgia, Florida and...

