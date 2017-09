NJ Panel Says Witness Ruling Won't Sink Med Mal Suit

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Tuesday revived a colonoscopy patient’s medical malpractice suit that was tossed over a purportedly unqualified expert witness, ruling that the dismissing judge improperly deferred to a previous judge’s ruling on the issue.



The two-judge panel’s ruling handed a victory to Kim Glucker, who sued Robert Barbalinardo and Montclair Surgical Associates after she endured a ruptured spleen following her December 2011 colonoscopy procedure.



The Essex County Superior Court judge who granted the defendants summary judgment agreed with Glucker that her good...

