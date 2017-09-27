Expert Analysis

Focusing On Climate Resiliency And Adaptation In Mass.

By Ruth Silman September 27, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT) -- If Superstorm Sandy had coincided with Boston’s high tide by a mere five hours, many neighborhoods in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts — including Back Bay, Kenmore Square and Kendall Square — would have been flooded, causing enormous damage and financial loss. As we approach the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reflect on the recent devastating impacts of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria, it is critical to understand what would have happened if any one of those storms had taken a slightly different route or...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular