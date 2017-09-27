Focusing On Climate Resiliency And Adaptation In Mass.

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT) -- If Superstorm Sandy had coincided with Boston’s high tide by a mere five hours, many neighborhoods in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts — including Back Bay, Kenmore Square and Kendall Square — would have been flooded, causing enormous damage and financial loss. As we approach the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reflect on the recent devastating impacts of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria, it is critical to understand what would have happened if any one of those storms had taken a slightly different route or...

To view the full article, register now.