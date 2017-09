Gibson Dunn Pressed To Divulge Bolivian Mining Co. Info

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A mining company owner asked a New York federal court Monday to force Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to turn over documents and provide testimony in advance of an arbitration case that he plans to file against Bolivia over its alleged expropriation of his company’s rights, contending that the law firm has information about mining concessions improperly granted to another company.



Florida resident Julio Miguel Orlandini-Agreda argued that the Los Angeles-based law firm gleaned vital information on mining rights when it represented Bolivian mining company Compañía Minera del Sur,...

