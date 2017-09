Drivers Fight Toll Operators' Bid To Trim Privacy Suit

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of motorists urged a California federal judge not to trim their claims against toll operators they accuse of unlawfully using drivers’ personal information to collect unpaid tolls, arguing that they are entitled to statutory damages for the alleged privacy violations.



The drivers argued on Monday that they have presented more than enough evidence to show that the Orange County Transportation Authority, the Transportation Corridor Agencies and other operators, including Cofiroute USA LLC, shared their personally identifiable information with third parties and that a...

To view the full article, register now.