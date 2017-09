Ex-Exec Can’t Revive Whistleblower Suit Against Pickle Co.

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court affirmed Tuesday a trial court's decision favoring Pinnacle Foods Group LLC in a food scientist's whistleblower suit claiming he was fired after challenging quality control and labeling problems and bogus financial figures, saying he voluntarily resigned and didn’t have an actionable claim.



The two-member New Jersey appellate court panel affirmed the lower court's decision to grant a summary judgment motion to Pinnacle Foods in plaintiff Jareer Abu-Ali's whistleblower suit asserting claims under New Jersey’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act, ruling that Abu-Ali...

To view the full article, register now.