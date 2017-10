Texas Justices Question Med Mal Suit Nix Over 'Technicality'

Law360, Dallas (October 11, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Two Texas Supreme Court justices said during oral argument Wednesday they are bothered that a “technicality” in the form of an allegedly defective expert report could wipe out a medical malpractice claim with “obvious merit” brought by a patient who was blinded during cataract surgery.



In the case being heard, Barbara Baty is aiming to revive her claims that certified registered nurse anesthetist Olga Futrell was negligent when he punctured her optic nerve while administering anesthesia before cataract surgery, leaving her blind. A trial judge held...

