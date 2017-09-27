Finance Committee Calls For Tweaks To EU Law-Making Process
European Parliament politicians who want to improve how laws are made at EU level have drafted an opinion for a top parliamentary committee. (AP) The proposals were put forward by the politicians as they seek to improve the way in which laws are made at EU level.
Lawmakers used a draft opinion for the Parliament's committee on economic...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login