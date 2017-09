Irish Regulator Warns On MiFID II Challenges And Enforcement

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 4:26 PM BST) -- The Central Bank of Ireland is set to take a more rigorous approach to enforcing new European Union trading laws after its regulatory arm was given a structural overhaul and following completion of several industry reviews, a senior official said.



Michael Hodson, director of asset management supervision at the Central Bank of Ireland, urged firms on Tuesday to step up their planning and make sure they devote sufficient time and resources to readying themselves for the incoming Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II....

To view the full article, register now.