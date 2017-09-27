PRA Sets Out Waiver For Collateral Exposure Reporting Rules

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 6:32 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s Prudential Regulation Authority said Wednesday that it has finalized the waivers that will allow banks to avoid reporting any temporary liquidity assistance they receive from central banks under European Union disclosure standards.



The PRA said the move to introduce the waiver is aimed at minimizing the risk of the market being able to detect that liquidity assistance has been provided to an institution through collateral swaps.



“The ability of central banks to undertake liquidity assistance effectively, including the orderly disclosure of that assistance, is...

