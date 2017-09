Gluten Group Says Jamie Oliver Infringing On Its 'GF' Mark

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A gluten intolerance advocacy group filed a suit Tuesday in Washington federal court accusing celebrity chef Jamie Oliver of infringing on its trademarks and misleading consumers into believing that his recipes are certified as gluten free.



The Gluten Intolerance Group says the British chef, his company Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd. and his advocacy group, the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation Inc., have infringed on the mark it uses to certify products as gluten free — a circle with the letters GF inside it and the words “certified...

