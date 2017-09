White House Proposes 20% Corporate Tax Rate

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT) -- A new tax plan with proposed lower tax rates released by the White House on Wednesday aims to allow businesses to write off the cost of new investments but limits how much they can deduct for interest expenses on loans.



Months of negotiations between President Donald Trump, seen here Sept. 26, and senior Republicans culminated in Wednesday's release of a framework for overhauling the tax code. (AP) The long-anticipated framework for overhauling the tax code, following months of negotiations between senior Republicans and Trump administration officials,...

To view the full article, register now.