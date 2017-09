OECD Info Exchange, Taxpayer Rights Can Be Balanced: Panel

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- While the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is giving administrators more tools to fight tax evasion, including by setting international standards for information exchange, authorities must balance aggressive enforcement with taxpayer rights and transparent procedures, officials said at a panel event Wednesday.



Pascal Saint-Amans, the director of the OECD’s Center for Tax Policy and Administration, hosted a gathering of tax authorities in Oslo, Norway, where a panel of officials addressed the administrative challenges related to the organization’s base erosion and profit-shifting plan — the culmination of the...

