Tyson Poultry To Pay $2M Fine For Feed Supplement Spill

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday announced that a Tyson Foods Inc. subsidiary has agreed to a $2 million penalty in a Clean Water Act suit relating to a feed supplement spill that occurred at its slaughter and processing facility in Monett, Missouri.



Tyson Poultry Inc. pled guilty in federal court to Clean Water Act violations the federal government alleged occurred as a result of an incident in which a liquid feed supplement flowed into the city of Monett’s municipal wastewater treatment plant, resulting in the death...

