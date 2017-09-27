Misconduct Cost Banks $850 Billion Since 2008, Report Finds
The report by the Hong Kong firm analyzes the cost of rule-breaking to the global banking industry over the last 10 years, and says the number is even higher, topping $1 trillion, when goodwill impairments, increased funding and other indirect costs are added.
“We estimate that bad behavior has wiped off in excess of $850 billion in profits...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login