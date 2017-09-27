White House Goals Include Broadband Funding: Adviser

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s technology agenda is focused on removing barriers to internet service expansion and including broadband funding in a future infrastructure package, a White House policy adviser said Wednesday.



The executive branch is looking to set policies that incentivize broadband investment while legislative action is on the way, said Kelsey Guyselman, an adviser to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, who spoke at a Washington, D.C., panel Wednesday afternoon.



“It’s safe to say, hopefully at this point, that broadband will be included...

