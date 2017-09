Ex-Telecom Boss Gets Time Served In Haiti Teleco FCPA Case

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A former director at Miami-based Cinergy Telecommunications Inc. accused of bribing Haitian telecom officials in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act more than 10 years ago has been sentenced by a Florida federal judge to time served.



U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez on Monday let Amadeus Richers, a German who resided in Brazil, walk with no additional time, but ordered him to serve three years of supervised release. Richers had been indicted along with others in 2011 over $1.4 million in bribes paid to...

To view the full article, register now.