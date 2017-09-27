Flexible Tech Co. Scoops Up $800M In Funding Round

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Flexible technology and smart device manufacturer Royole Corp. raised $800 million from a number of private equity firms and Chinese banks during its latest funding round, the company said in a statement Wednesday.



Royole’s Series D funding round consisted partly of $560 million in debt financing from sources including Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and China CITIC Bank. The remaining $240 million came through equity financing from Warmsun Holding Group, Hanfor Capital, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., and others....

