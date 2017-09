BREAKING: Tilton, Patriarch Beat SEC Fraud Claims Over Zohar Funds

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Private equity manager Lynn Tilton and her companies on Wednesday won dismissal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations that they defrauded investors in several commercial debt funds, with an administrative law judge ruling that the SEC failed to show that alleged misconduct by Tilton and her company Patriarch Partners rose to the level of fraud.



"While respondents did not maximize the ease of finding it, they also did not conceal — omit to state — material information such as the amount of interest actually...

